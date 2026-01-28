Applying for a passport? Note these points

Applying for an Indian passport can be a daunting task, especially for first-timers. However, knowing the right procedures and requirements can make the process a lot easier. Here are five important things every first-time applicant should know about Indian passport applications. From documents to fees, knowing these details will help you avoid common mistakes and ensure a smooth application process.

Document checklist Required documents for application First-time applicants must have a set of mandatory documents ready. These include proof of address, proof of date of birth, and identity proof. It is advisable to have original documents along with copies for submission. Not having the required documents can delay the process or even lead to rejection. Hence, it is important to check the list of required documents on the official website before applying.

Fee structure Understanding application fees The fee for an Indian passport application varies depending on the type of passport and processing speed selected by the applicant. A regular passport costs ₹1,500 for a 36-page booklet and ₹2,000 for a 60-page booklet. Additional charges may apply for Tatkal services or other special requests. Knowing these fees in advance helps in budgeting and avoids any surprises during payment.

Appointment process Importance of appointment scheduling Scheduling an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra or Regional Passport Office is an important step in the application process. Appointments can be scheduled online through the official portal, where applicants can choose convenient dates and times according to their availability. It is advisable to book appointments as soon as possible, as slots may fill quickly, especially during peak seasons.

Status check Tracking application status online After submitting your application, you can track its status online through the official passport portal using your file number or application reference number. This feature allows you to stay updated on any further requirements or approvals without having to visit the office physically. Regularly checking your application's status helps you respond promptly to any queries from authorities.