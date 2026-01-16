These veg cutlet variations are pure love!

A popular street food, Indian veg cutlets are a delicious snack option that can be easily prepared at home. These cutlets are made with a mixture of vegetables and spices, giving you a crispy exterior and soft interior. They are perfect for any occasion, be it a tea-time snack or a party appetizer. Here are five different versions of Indian veg cutlets that you can try at home.

Potato-pea delight Potato and pea cutlet Potato and pea cutlet is one of the most popular varieties. Boiled potatoes and peas are mashed together with spices such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala. The mixture is shaped into patties and shallow-fried until golden brown. This version is loved for its simplicity and comforting flavors, making it an ideal choice for those new to Indian street food.

Veggie medley Mixed vegetable cutlet The mixed vegetable cutlet is a nutritious option, combining various vegetables like carrots, beans, and cabbage. These veggies are finely chopped or grated and mixed with bread crumbs, spices, and herbs. The mixture is then shaped into patties and fried to perfection. This version not only tastes great but also gives you a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals from the different vegetables used.

Spinach twist Spinach cutlet Spinach cutlet adds a healthy twist to the classic recipe by adding spinach leaves to the mix. The leaves are blanched and pureed before being added to the potato mixture with spices like cumin powder and chili powder. The addition of spinach not only enhances the nutritional value but also adds a vibrant green color to the cutlets.

Paneer punch Paneer cutlet Paneer cutlet adds a rich flavor to the regular veg cutlet by adding crumbled paneer (Indian cottage cheese) into the mix. Paneer gives a creamy texture that goes well with other ingredients such as potatoes or carrots. These cutlets are usually served with mint chutney or yogurt dip for added flavor.