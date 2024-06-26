Calling all mountain lovers!

India's hidden gems: Northeastern hill stations you should visit

By Anujj Trehaan 11:25 am Jun 26, 202411:25 am

What's the story India's northeastern region is a treasure trove of serene hill stations, each offering a unique blend of culture, natural beauty, and tranquility. Far from the bustling cities, these destinations provide a perfect escape into nature's lap. With lush green landscapes, misty mountains, and rich tribal heritage, the northeastern hill stations are ideal for travelers seeking peace and an authentic experience of India's diverse beauty.

Shillong

Shillong: The Scotland of the East

Nestled in Meghalaya, Shillong, often called the "Scotland of the East," is renowned for its picturesque vistas and colonial allure. It features cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear lakes and well-maintained gardens. The climate remains pleasantly cool throughout the year, making it perfect for exploring Elephant Falls and Umiam Lake. Additionally, Shillong's bustling markets offer a glimpse into vibrant local culture with a variety of traditional handicrafts.

Tawang

Tawang: A spiritual haven

Tawang, located in Arunachal Pradesh, is a blend of visual beauty and spiritual serenity. It hosts one of India's largest Buddhist monasteries, drawing both pilgrims and tourists. Encircled by snow-capped mountains and pristine lakes such as Sela Pass and Madhuri Lake, its allure is unparalleled. The journey there is an adventure, featuring winding mountain roads with stunning views.

Gangtok

Gangtok: Gateway to Sikkim

Gangtok, Sikkim's capital, is the gateway to enchanting landscapes. It offers views of Mt. Kanchenjunga, vibrant monasteries like Rumtek, and beautiful botanical gardens. MG Marg, a pedestrian zone, features shops with local handicrafts and restaurants serving Sikkimese cuisine. Cable car rides provide panoramic views of this picturesque town surrounded by mountains, making it a must-visit destination for travelers.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji: Land of Rainbows

Once known as the wettest place on Earth, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya fascinates visitors with its living root bridges - an incredible example of bioengineering by local tribes. These natural bridges are formed from rubber tree roots over centuries to cross rivers during monsoons. Besides this marvel, Cherrapunji offers majestic waterfalls like Nohkalikai Falls and mesmerizing caves waiting to be explored.