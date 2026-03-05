Beyond Bali: Lesser-known islands in Indonesia

Indonesia is home to some of the most beautiful islands that are still unexplored by tourists. These hidden gems provide a unique experience to travelers looking for something different from the usual Bali and Jakarta. From pristine beaches to lush jungles, these islands have it all. Here are some of Indonesia's most beautiful yet unexplored islands that promise adventure and serenity to those willing to venture off the beaten path.

Cultural gem Sumba: A cultural paradise Sumba is famous for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. The island is dotted with traditional villages where you can witness ancient rituals and ceremonies. The Pasola festival, a traditional horseback battle, is held here every year. Apart from its cultural significance, Sumba also has breathtaking beaches like Weekuri Lagoon and Tarimbang Beach, making it a perfect destination for both culture and nature lovers.

Coastal beauty Belitung: Beaches and rock formations Belitung Island is famous for its white sandy beaches and unique granite rock formations. The island's clear waters are perfect for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts. One of the most famous beaches here is Tanjung Tinggi Beach, which was featured in the film Laskar Pelangi. Belitung also has several small islands nearby that can be explored by boat.

Underwater wonderland Alor: Diving paradise Alor Island is a diver's dream come true with its rich marine biodiversity. The waters around Alor are home to colorful coral reefs and a variety of fish species, making it a perfect spot for underwater photography. Apart from diving, you can also trek through the island's rugged terrain to find traditional villages where locals still practice age-old customs.

Wave rider's dream Nias: Surfing hotspot Nias Island is famous for its world-class surfing spots, especially at Lagundri Bay. The waves here are perfect for experienced surfers looking for a challenge. Apart from surfing, Nias has beautiful beaches and unique megalithic sites that provide a glimpse into its ancient culture. The island's lush green hills also make it perfect for trekking and exploring nature.