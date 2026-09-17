5 famous tourist spots in Indonesia that are honestly overrated
What's the story
Indonesia is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich culture, drawing travelers from all over the world. However, not all destinations live up to the hype. Some places may be too crowded or too commercialized, leaving tourists disappointed. Here are some of these overrated tourist spots in Indonesia that may not be worth your time and money.
#1
Bali's Kuta Beach: A crowded disappointment
Kuta Beach in Bali is famous for its nightlife and surfing. However, it is often too crowded with tourists, leaving little room to enjoy the beach.
The commercialization has led to inflated prices for food and services.
The beach itself is littered with trash at times, which detracts from its natural beauty.
For a more peaceful experience, consider other Balinese beaches, like Seminyak or Nusa Dua.
#2
Yogyakarta's Malioboro Street: Shop till you drop
Malioboro Street in Yogyakarta is famous for shopping and street food. However, it can be overwhelming with its crowded markets and aggressive vendors.
Bargaining is a must here, which can be tiring for some tourists.
While it offers a taste of local culture, those looking for a more authentic experience may find better options in smaller markets or artisanal shops outside the main tourist areas.
#3
Komodo Island: More hype than substance
Komodo Island is famous for its unique Komodo dragons and beautiful scenery. However, the high cost of entry permits and tours can be a deterrent for many travelers.
The island is also difficult to access, with limited transportation options adding to the expense.
While diving around the surrounding waters is amazing, the island itself may not offer enough to justify the high costs involved.
#4
Jakarta's Ancol Dreamland: Theme park fatigue
Ancol Dreamland in Jakarta is a massive theme park complex with various attractions, from water parks to amusement rides.
However, it often suffers from long queues and high ticket prices compared to other theme parks around Asia.
The park can also get crowded during weekends or holidays, when locals flock here as much as tourists do.
This makes it less enjoyable if you're looking for relaxation rather than an adrenaline rush.
#5
Mount Batur sunrise trek: Early morning hustle
Mount Batur's sunrise trek is famous for its breathtaking views over Lake Batur and surrounding mountains.
However, the trek requires an early morning start, usually around 2 or 3 a.m., to reach the summit by sunrise.
This makes it a tiring experience, especially for those not used to hiking at high altitudes.
The trek can also be crowded with other tourists, which may take away from the tranquility of the moment.