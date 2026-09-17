5 famous tourist spots in Indonesia that are honestly overrated

Kuta Beach in Bali is famous for its nightlife and surfing. However, it is often too crowded with tourists, leaving little room to enjoy the beach.

The commercialization has led to inflated prices for food and services.

The beach itself is littered with trash at times, which detracts from its natural beauty.

For a more peaceful experience, consider other Balinese beaches, like Seminyak or Nusa Dua.