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4 mung bean snacks to try in Indonesia

By Simran Jeet 11:22 am Jun 30, 202611:22 am

What's the story

Indonesian cuisine is famous for its variety of flavors and textures, and mung bean snacks are no exception. These snacks, which are made from mung beans, are not just delicious but also nutritious. They make for a great option for anyone who wants to try something new. From sweet to savory, these mung bean treats can be found all over Indonesia, each region having its own unique take.