4 mung bean snacks to try in Indonesia
What's the story
Indonesian cuisine is famous for its variety of flavors and textures, and mung bean snacks are no exception. These snacks, which are made from mung beans, are not just delicious but also nutritious. They make for a great option for anyone who wants to try something new. From sweet to savory, these mung bean treats can be found all over Indonesia, each region having its own unique take.
#1
Kue cubir: A sweet delight
Kue cubir is a popular Indonesian snack made from mung bean flour. It is usually green in color and has a soft texture. The snack is filled with palm sugar, which gives it a sweet taste that many love. Kue cubir is often served during special occasions and can be found in local markets across Indonesia.
#2
Mung bean porridge: A comforting dish
Mung bean porridge, or bubur hijau, is a comforting dish loved by many. Prepared with mung beans, coconut milk, and sugar, this porridge has a creamy texture and a sweet flavor. It is usually eaten as breakfast or dessert and can be garnished with various toppings, like sliced bananas or grated coconut.
#3
Onde-onde: A crispy treat
Onde-onde is another popular snack made from mung bean flour. These small balls are filled with sesame seeds and coated with a crispy outer layer. They are usually deep-fried until golden brown and served warm. Onde-onde makes for a delightful combination of crunchy and chewy textures.
#4
Kue lumpur: A flavorful snack
Kue lumpur is an Indonesian pancake-like snack prepared using mung bean flour. It has a thick texture, with an aromatic flavor profile owing to the addition of pandan leaves. Kue lumpur is typically served warm, with grated coconut on top, making it an irresistible treat for those who love traditional Indonesian snacks.