For a different snacking experience, try these Indonesian turmeric treats

Turmeric, a staple in Indonesian cuisine, is famous for its vibrant color and earthy flavor. It is used in many traditional snacks that reflect the country's rich culinary heritage. These snacks not only highlight turmeric's unique taste but also its cultural significance in Indonesia . Here are five must-try Indonesian snacks featuring this golden spice, each offering a different experience of the country's diverse food scene.

#1 Kue cubit: A sweet delight Kue cubit is a popular Indonesian snack made from rice flour and coconut milk. The snack is characterized by its bright yellow color, courtesy of turmeric. It is usually shaped like small cakes and has a chewy texture. Kue cubit is often enjoyed as a dessert or afternoon snack and can be found at local markets across Indonesia.

#2 Serabi: Pancake with a twist Serabi is an Indonesian pancake made with rice flour and coconut milk. Turmeric is added to give it a distinctive color and flavor. These pancakes are usually cooked on a griddle until they become crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Serabi can be served with various toppings, such as grated coconut or palm sugar syrup.

#3 Rempeyek: Crispy peanut snack Rempeyek is a traditional Indonesian snack made from peanuts mixed into a thin batter of rice flour and spices, including turmeric. The batter is deep-fried until crispy, resulting in a crunchy treat that goes well with tea or coffee. Rempeyek comes in different variations depending on the region, with some versions adding other ingredients such as beans or seeds.

#4 Onde-onde: Sesame-coated treats Onde-onde are small round balls made from glutinous rice flour filled with sweetened mung bean paste and coated with sesame seeds. Turmeric may be added to the dough for extra color and flavor. These treats are usually boiled before being lightly fried, giving them an appealing texture contrast between chewy dough and crunchy outer layer.