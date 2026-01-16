Indoor cycling v/s step aerobics: Which is better for heart?

Indoor cycling and step aerobics are two popular cardiovascular workouts that can help boost heart health. Both exercises are effective in increasing heart rate, burning calories, and improving overall cardiovascular fitness. However, they differ in terms of intensity, impact on joints, and accessibility. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right workout for your fitness goals and lifestyle. Here's a look at both.

#1 Impact on joints Indoor cycling is a low-impact workout, which makes it easier on the joints than high-impact exercises. The smooth pedaling motion helps reduce stress on knees and ankles, while providing a good cardiovascular workout. On the other hand, step aerobics involves repetitive stepping motions that may put more strain on joints over time. This makes indoor cycling a better option for those with joint issues or looking to avoid them.

#2 Calorie burning potential Both indoor cycling and step aerobics are effective calorie-burning workouts. Indoor cycling sessions can burn anywhere between 400 to 600 calories an hour, depending on intensity and resistance levels. Step aerobics usually burns around 300 to 500 calories an hour, depending on the pace and height of steps used during the session. If you're looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, both workouts offer great options.

#3 Accessibility and convenience Indoor cycling requires a stationary bike, which can be expensive but is a long-term investment for home workouts. Many find it more convenient as it allows them to exercise indoors regardless of weather conditions or time constraints. Step aerobics only requires a step platform or sturdy surface at home, making it more accessible without requiring much equipment or space.

