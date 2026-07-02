How to keep your indoor agastache healthy
What's the story
Agastache, popularly known as hyssop, is a fragrant herb that can be a delightful addition to your indoor garden. With its vibrant colors and aromatic leaves, agastache can liven up any space. Growing this plant indoors is not only easy but also rewarding. Here are some practical tips to help you grow agastache indoors, ensuring it thrives in your home environment.
Tip 1
Choosing the right pot
Selecting an appropriate pot is critical for growing agastache indoors. Choose a pot with good drainage holes to avoid waterlogging. A container at least six inches deep will give the roots enough space to grow. Using a saucer underneath the pot can catch excess water and protect surfaces from damage.
Tip 2
Providing adequate light
Agastache needs plenty of sunlight to flourish indoors. Place the plant near a south-facing window where it can soak up at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. If natural light is insufficient, you can also use grow lights to provide the necessary illumination.
Tip 3
Maintaining optimal soil conditions
The right soil mix is essential for healthy agastache growth. Use well-draining soil mixed with organic matter like compost or peat moss to improve fertility and moisture retention. Make sure the soil pH is between six and seven for optimal growth.
Tip 4
Watering techniques for success
Proper watering is key to keeping your indoor agastache healthy. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch, but avoid overwatering as it can cause root rot. Ensure excess water drains out from the pot's bottom after each watering session.
Tip 5
Fertilizing for healthy growth
To keep your indoor agastache healthy, fertilize it every four weeks during its growing season, spring and summer. Use a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted to half strength to avoid burning the plant's roots. This practice ensures that your agastache receives the necessary nutrients without any harm, promoting its growth and vitality indoors.