Agastache needs plenty of sunlight to flourish indoors

How to keep your indoor agastache healthy

By Vinita Jain 12:10 pm Jul 02, 202612:10 pm

What's the story

Agastache, popularly known as hyssop, is a fragrant herb that can be a delightful addition to your indoor garden. With its vibrant colors and aromatic leaves, agastache can liven up any space. Growing this plant indoors is not only easy but also rewarding. Here are some practical tips to help you grow agastache indoors, ensuring it thrives in your home environment.