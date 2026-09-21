Indoor gardening 101: How to grow mint in containers
What's the story
Growing mint indoors in containers can be a rewarding experience, giving you fresh leaves for teas and culinary delights. Mint is a hardy plant that flourishes in controlled environments, making it ideal for indoor gardening. With the right conditions and care, you can have a thriving mint plant all year round. Here's how to grow mint indoors in containers, with practical insights and tips.
Tip 1
Choosing the right container
Selecting the right container is essential for growing mint indoors.
Choose pots that are at least six inches deep with drainage holes to avoid waterlogging.
Clay or ceramic pots are ideal as they allow air exchange through their porous material.
Make sure each container has a saucer underneath to catch excess water and protect surfaces from moisture damage.
Tip 2
Providing adequate light
Mint requires plenty of light to grow well indoors.
Place your containers near a south-facing window where they can get at least four hours of direct sunlight every day.
If natural light is insufficient, consider using fluorescent or LED grow lights to supplement lighting needs.
Position these lights about 12 inches above the plants and keep them on for 12-16 hours daily.
Tip 3
Watering and soil requirements
Mint prefers consistently moist soil but not soggy conditions.
Water your plants when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch, ensuring excess water drains out completely from the pot's bottom.
Use a well-draining potting mix enriched with organic matter like compost or peat moss for optimal growth. This mix retains moisture while providing essential nutrients.
Tip 4
Pruning and harvesting tips
Regular pruning encourages bushier growth and prevents mint from becoming leggy indoors.
Trim back stems regularly by cutting just above leaf nodes with clean scissors or pruning shears every few weeks during the growing season (spring through early fall).
Harvest leaves as needed by pinching off sprigs without damaging surrounding foliage, ensuring continuous production throughout the year.