How to grow a rubber plant indoors

Climate needs

Temperature and humidity control

Rubber fig trees prefer temperatures between 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 75 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius). Keep them away from drafts or sudden temperature changes that could stress the plant. These trees also like humidity levels around 40% to 60%. If your home is too dry, consider using a humidifier or placing a tray of water near the plant to increase humidity levels.