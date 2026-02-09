Gardening 101: How to fix yellowing leaves

Indoor plants can be a great way to bring some greenery into your home, but yellowing leaves can be a cause of concern for plant parents. This common problem usually indicates that something is off with your plant's care. By knowing the reasons behind yellowing leaves, you can take the right steps to keep your indoor plants healthy. Here are five practical tips to help you avoid yellow leaves and keep your indoor plants thriving.

Tip 1 Watering practices matter Overwatering or underwatering is a common mistake that can lead to yellow leaves. It's important to find a balance in watering according to the needs of each plant species. Always check the soil moisture before watering; if the top inch feels dry, it's time to water. Using pots with drainage holes also helps prevent excess moisture from accumulating at the roots.

Tip 2 Light conditions are key Light requirements differ from plant to plant, and putting them in the wrong light conditions can lead to yellowing leaves. Some plants thrive in bright, indirect light while others prefer low-light conditions. Make sure you know what your plant needs and place it accordingly near windows or artificial lights as required.

Tip 3 Nutrient balance is essential A lack of nutrients or an imbalance can also lead to yellowing leaves in indoor plants. Regularly fertilizing with a balanced fertilizer ensures that your plants get the essential nutrients they need for healthy growth. However, avoid over-fertilizing as it can damage roots and worsen leaf discoloration.

Tip 4 Temperature stability helps Sudden temperature changes or extreme temperatures can stress indoor plants, leading to yellowing leaves. Most indoor plants prefer temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit and 75 degrees Fahrenheit). Keep them away from drafts, heaters, or air conditioners that could cause rapid temperature fluctuations.