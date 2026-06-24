Do houseplants help reduce indoor pollution?
What's the story
The idea that indoor plants can purify air has been around for a long time. Many believe that having plants indoors can significantly improve air quality by absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. However, recent studies have questioned the extent of this benefit, suggesting that the impact of indoor plants on air purification may be overstated. Here is a look at the myth vs. facts of indoor plants and their ability to purify air.
#1
NASA's clean air study
NASA's Clean Air Study is often quoted as proof of indoor plants' air-purifying abilities. The study found that some common houseplants could remove certain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in controlled environments. However, critics say the study's findings are not directly applicable to real-world settings. The study was conducted in small chambers with high concentrations of pollutants, unlike typical indoor environments, where such conditions rarely exist.
#2
Limited impact on air quality
Research has shown that while indoor plants can absorb some toxins through leaves and roots, their contribution to overall air quality improvement is minimal. A study by the University of Exeter found that having one or two potted plants in a room had little effect on reducing VOC levels compared to proper ventilation and regular cleaning practices.
#3
Role of ventilation and filtration
Proper ventilation and filtration systems are more effective at improving indoor air quality than relying solely on plants. Opening windows, using exhaust fans, and installing HEPA filters can significantly reduce airborne pollutants by circulating fresh air and trapping particles. These methods address the root causes of poor indoor air quality more efficiently than plant-based solutions alone.
#4
Psychological benefits of greenery
Although indoor plants may not be the ultimate solution for purifying air, they do offer psychological benefits by making spaces look more inviting. The presence of greenery can reduce stress levels, boost productivity, and improve mood by adding a touch of nature to our surroundings. These benefits, though indirect, make indoor plants a worthy addition to homes and offices for their aesthetic contributions.