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Do houseplants help reduce indoor pollution?

By Simran Jeet 04:54 pm Jun 24, 202604:54 pm

What's the story

The idea that indoor plants can purify air has been around for a long time. Many believe that having plants indoors can significantly improve air quality by absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. However, recent studies have questioned the extent of this benefit, suggesting that the impact of indoor plants on air purification may be overstated. Here is a look at the myth vs. facts of indoor plants and their ability to purify air.