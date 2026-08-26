When in Indore, try these local dishes
What's the story
Indore, a city in central India, is famous for its vibrant street food culture. The morning breakfast scene here is particularly lively, with locals and tourists alike flocking to the streets for a hearty start to the day. From savory snacks to sweet treats, Indore's breakfast offerings are as diverse as they are delicious. Exploring these street breakfasts gives you an authentic taste of the city's culinary heritage.
Dish 1
Poha jalebi: A classic combo
Poha jalebi is another iconic breakfast combination that you cannot miss in Indore.
Poha, a light and fluffy dish made from flattened rice, is usually garnished with sev and pomegranate seeds.
It is paired with jalebi, a sweet and crispy dessert soaked in sugar syrup.
The mix of savory and sweet makes this combo a favorite among locals.
Dish 2
Sabudana khichdi: A light option
Sabudana khichdi is a light and nutritious dish made from tapioca pearls.
Cooked with potatoes, peanuts, and spices, it is a favorite during fasting days but is also relished as a regular breakfast option.
The texture of sabudana pearls combined with crunchy peanuts gives this dish its unique taste.
Dish 3
Bhutte ki kees: Indore's unique corn treat
Bhutte ki kees is a popular Indore street food made with grated corn, milk, ghee, and spices.
The mixture is cooked until soft and flavorful, then garnished with coconut and a squeeze of lemon. Its creamy texture and mildly spiced taste make it a unique local specialty.
This comforting dish is a must-try for anyone exploring Indore's vibrant street food scene.
Dish 4
Khatta samosa: A tangy Indore twist
Khatta samosa is a popular Indore street food with a flavorful twist on the classic samosa.
It is filled with spiced potatoes and tangy pomegranate seeds, giving every bite a mix of savory and sour flavors. The crispy outer layer adds a satisfying crunch.
These samosas are served with signature chutneys that add even more flavor, making them a must-try snack while exploring Indore's lively food streets.