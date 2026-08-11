Take a 5-day tour of Indore through its street food

Start your Indore street food journey with the iconic breakfast combo of poha and jalebi.

Poha, a flattened rice dish, is usually garnished with sev and pomegranate seeds for an extra crunch and sweetness.

Pair it with hot jalebi, a deep-fried sweet soaked in sugar syrup, and you've got the perfect start to your day.

Head to Chappan Dukan for this classic combo.