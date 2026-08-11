Take a 5-day tour of Indore through its street food
What's the story
Indore, the food capital of India, is famous for its lively street food scene. The city offers a variety of vegetarian delights that are a must-try for every foodie. From traditional snacks to innovative treats, Indore's streets are filled with flavors that reflect its rich culinary heritage. This five-day itinerary will take you through the best of Indore's vegetarian street foods, giving you a taste of its vibrant culture.
Morning treats
Day 1: Poha and Jalebi Breakfast
Start your Indore street food journey with the iconic breakfast combo of poha and jalebi.
Poha, a flattened rice dish, is usually garnished with sev and pomegranate seeds for an extra crunch and sweetness.
Pair it with hot jalebi, a deep-fried sweet soaked in sugar syrup, and you've got the perfect start to your day.
Head to Chappan Dukan for this classic combo.
Snack time
Day 2: Indori namkeen exploration
Indore is also famous for its namkeen (savory snacks), which are available in a range of flavors and textures.
From spicy bhujia to crunchy sev, these snacks are perfect for munching on while exploring the city.
Head to Sarafa Bazaar in the evening when vendors set up stalls selling different kinds of namkeen. Try different varieties to find your favorite.
Cool treats
Day 3: Dahi vada delight
Dahi vada is another popular street food in Indore that is loved for its cooling effect on hot days.
Soft lentil dumplings are soaked in yogurt and topped with tangy chutneys and spices like cumin powder and chaat masala.
This dish strikes the perfect balance between spicy and tangy flavors, making it a must-try when you are in Indore.
Refreshing drink
Day 4: Kesar lassi indulgence
After a day of exploring, cool off with a glass of kesar lassi from one of Indore's many lassi stalls.
This creamy yogurt-based drink flavored with saffron provides the perfect respite from the heat, while also giving you a taste of local flavors.
Served chilled with a generous topping of nuts, kesar lassi is a refreshing and indulgent treat.
Unique dish
Day 5: Bhutte ka kees experience
On your last day, don't miss out on bhutte ka kees, a unique Indori specialty made from grated corn cooked with spices like mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies, and coriander leaves.
This dish showcases regional ingredients and cooking techniques, giving you a taste of the local cuisine.
Visit Sarafa Bazaar at night to try this delicious dish, which is a must-have in Indore.