Indulge in these delicious dairy-free vegan risotto

By Anujj Trehaan 04:16 pm Jun 12, 202404:16 pm

Discover the creamy world of dairy-free vegan risottos that don't compromise on taste or texture. These five risotto recipes are perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a classic Italian dish with a plant-based twist. Each one is packed with flavor and offers a unique combination of ingredients that will satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more.

Butternut squash coconut risotto

This vibrant risotto blends the natural sweetness of butternut squash with the richness of coconut milk. Start by sauteing onions and garlic, then add Arborio rice and vegetable broth. Stir in roasted butternut squash puree and finish with creamy coconut milk for a luxurious texture. Garnish with fresh herbs for an extra flavor pop, making this dish truly memorable.

Creamy mushroom walnut risotto

Mushrooms offer a meaty texture, while walnuts bring an earthy depth to this risotto. Start by sauteing mushrooms until golden, then add rice and gradually mix in vegetable stock. For creaminess without dairy, blend soaked cashews with water into a smooth cream, stirring it into the risotto. This method ensures a rich, satisfying dish without compromising on flavor or texture.

Spinach pesto risotto

For those who adore pesto, this green-hued risotto is a dream come true. Create a batch of spinach pesto by blending basil, spinach, pine nuts, garlic, nutritional yeast, and olive oil together. Then, traditionally cook your risotto and stir in the pesto just before serving. This results in an aromatic dish that's as nutritious as it is delicious, satisfying both taste and health.

Sun-dried tomato and artichoke risotto

Sun-dried tomatoes add tanginess, while artichokes introduce a subtle sweetness to this Mediterranean-inspired dish. Start with your risotto base, then stir in chopped sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts during the last cooking minutes. A splash of unsweetened almond milk is added for creaminess, ensuring it complements rather than overshadows the bold flavors, perfectly balancing the dish's taste profile.

Lemon asparagus risotto

This light yet creamy risotto celebrates spring with fresh asparagus and zesty lemon juice. Begin by cooking asparagus tips until tender-crisp, then add them to your nearly finished rice along with lemon zest for brightness. A final touch of unsweetened oat milk is stirred in, creating a smooth consistency that perfectly complements the freshness of the dish.