Decor 101: How to balance industrial chic and natural elements
What's the story
The union of industrial design with nature is becoming a thing in urban decor. The trend marries the raw, unfinished vibe of industrial with the soothing effect of nature. By bringing together the two opposite styles, rooms get a unique balance that is both functional and pretty. The concept is to use metal and wood with greens to make spaces modern yet inviting.
#1
Incorporating natural materials
Using natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo can tone down the harshness of industrial elements like metal and concrete. These materials lend warmth to a space while keeping an urban edge intact. For instance, wooden furniture or stone accents can go really well with exposed brick walls or steel beams. This combination not only looks good but also promotes sustainability with eco-friendly resources.
#2
Adding greenery for balance
Plants can be a great way to bridge the gap between industrial design and nature. By adding indoor plants or vertical gardens, you can bring life into otherwise stark places. Greenery not only helps improve air quality but also adds color to neutral palettes synonymous with industrial decor. From succulents to snake plants, picking low-maintenance options will ensure they thrive in urban settings without much fuss.
#3
Utilizing open spaces effectively
Open floor plans are a hallmark of industrial design, allowing for flexibility in the usage of spaces. To seamlessly incorporate nature, think of zoning these open areas with rugs or furniture arrangements with natural textures or colors. This way, you can have distinct functional areas while keeping them uniform in the overall look.
Tip 1
Lighting choices matter
Lighting plays a key role in striking the right balance between industrial and natural vibes. Choose fixtures made of copper or brass to add an earthy touch and light up urban spaces sufficiently. How about maximizing natural light with large windows or skylights? It can make the interiors feel even more connected with nature.