5 creative ways to cook with African mango

By Simran Jeet 04:08 pm Nov 08, 202404:08 pm

What's the story The African mango (scientifically called Irvingia gabonensis) is a West African native that has won hearts globally. Not just for weight loss, it is now a beloved ingredient in many kitchens for its unique flavor and versatility. Discover five creative ways to use African mango in your meals. These ideas will not only add a burst of flavor but also a dose of health benefits.

Smoothie magic

African mango smoothies

Smoothies are the perfect way to kick-start your morning or cool down on a warm afternoon. By incorporating African mango into your smoothie, you'll enjoy a velvety, indulgent texture and a sweet, slightly tart flavor that complements other fruits like bananas and berries. Just blend one peeled and pitted African mango with your favorite fruits, a bit of yogurt or almond milk, and some ice for a truly revitalizing treat.

Salad splash

Salad dressings with a twist

Take your salads to the next level by making a delicious and exotic dressing with African mango puree. The natural sweetness and acidity of the fruit add a unique twist to any salad. To prepare the dressing, blend the pulp of one African mango with olive oil, vinegar, honey, and a pinch of salt and pepper. This dressing pairs perfectly with leafy greens or mixed vegetable salads.

Sweet bake

Baking delights

Add mashed African mango to your baking recipes for extra moisture and a hint of natural sweetness. Whether you're making muffins, breads, or cakes, swapping out some of the liquid ingredient (like milk) with African mango puree takes ordinary baked treats to a whole new level. Use half a cup of African mango puree for every cup of liquid in the recipe for optimal results.

Salsa twist

Tropical salsas

African mango is a delicious and unexpected addition to classic salsas. Simply dice the flesh of one African mango and combine it with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapenos for a sweet and spicy salsa that pairs perfectly with grilled fish or chicken tacos. This fresh and vibrant flavor combination is guaranteed to impress at any get-together.

Dessert innovation

Creative desserts

If you crave sweets but want a healthier dessert, African mango is your new secret weapon. Whip up a quick and tasty treat like an African mango parfait. Just layer some yogurt (sweetened with a bit of honey) with diced African mangoes, and finish it with a sprinkle of granola nuts. It looks gorgeous and is super healthy!