5 creative ways to cook with African mango
The African mango (scientifically called Irvingia gabonensis) is a West African native that has won hearts globally. Not just for weight loss, it is now a beloved ingredient in many kitchens for its unique flavor and versatility. Discover five creative ways to use African mango in your meals. These ideas will not only add a burst of flavor but also a dose of health benefits.
African mango smoothies
Smoothies are the perfect way to kick-start your morning or cool down on a warm afternoon. By incorporating African mango into your smoothie, you'll enjoy a velvety, indulgent texture and a sweet, slightly tart flavor that complements other fruits like bananas and berries. Just blend one peeled and pitted African mango with your favorite fruits, a bit of yogurt or almond milk, and some ice for a truly revitalizing treat.
Salad dressings with a twist
Take your salads to the next level by making a delicious and exotic dressing with African mango puree. The natural sweetness and acidity of the fruit add a unique twist to any salad. To prepare the dressing, blend the pulp of one African mango with olive oil, vinegar, honey, and a pinch of salt and pepper. This dressing pairs perfectly with leafy greens or mixed vegetable salads.
Baking delights
Add mashed African mango to your baking recipes for extra moisture and a hint of natural sweetness. Whether you're making muffins, breads, or cakes, swapping out some of the liquid ingredient (like milk) with African mango puree takes ordinary baked treats to a whole new level. Use half a cup of African mango puree for every cup of liquid in the recipe for optimal results.
Tropical salsas
African mango is a delicious and unexpected addition to classic salsas. Simply dice the flesh of one African mango and combine it with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapenos for a sweet and spicy salsa that pairs perfectly with grilled fish or chicken tacos. This fresh and vibrant flavor combination is guaranteed to impress at any get-together.
Creative desserts
If you crave sweets but want a healthier dessert, African mango is your new secret weapon. Whip up a quick and tasty treat like an African mango parfait. Just layer some yogurt (sweetened with a bit of honey) with diced African mangoes, and finish it with a sprinkle of granola nuts. It looks gorgeous and is super healthy!