Chinese entrepreneur earns ₹14L per month offering 'itch-scratching' service

Zhang told the media, "In first-tier cities, people generally experience high levels of stress. As a result, this service is in great demand."

Since there are no precedents for this type of service in China, Zhang had to independently research and develop effective scratching techniques from the ground up.

His two stores have already reached the break-even point.

Zhang revealed that his stores serve both male and female customers, with males making up about 70% of the clientele.