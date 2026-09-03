Chinese entrepreneur earns ₹14L per month offering 'itch-scratching' service
What's the story
A 32-year-old entrepreneur from southern China has created a unique business by launching an "itch-scratching" service, reported the South China Morning Post. The venture, which involves staff using specially designed pointed nails to scratch customers' bodies while they lie on beds, has reportedly earned him around 1,00,000 yuan (approximately ₹14.17L) monthly from two outlets. The first store was opened in Shenzhen's Baoan District in May, and the second one followed a month later in the same city's Futian District.
Service details
Service aimed at relieving stress and improving sleep quality
The "itch-scratching" service, offered at Zhang's outlets named Suma, is priced at 300 yuan (₹4.2K) per hour.
The aim of this unusual service is to relieve stress and improve sleep quality for customers.
Sometimes, staff members scratch specific itchy spots on clients' bodies to help them relax or even make them laugh.
Business insight
Zhang on demand for service in 1st-tier cities
Zhang told the media, "In first-tier cities, people generally experience high levels of stress. As a result, this service is in great demand."
Since there are no precedents for this type of service in China, Zhang had to independently research and develop effective scratching techniques from the ground up.
His two stores have already reached the break-even point.
Zhang revealed that his stores serve both male and female customers, with males making up about 70% of the clientele.