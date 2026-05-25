International Children's Day celebrations around the world
What's the story
International Children's Day is celebrated across the world as a joyful occasion dedicated to honoring childhood and highlighting the importance of children in society. Observed in different ways by various countries, the day includes cultural events, educational programs, and family gatherings. It reflects how nations value, protect, and celebrate their younger generation while promoting happiness, learning, and overall well-being.
China
Fun school activities and free attractions
In China, International Children's Day is widely celebrated in public schools, where children participate in fun activities such as cultural performances, games, and even camping trips. Many cinemas offer free movie tickets for children, while several tourist attractions provide discounts or free entry. The entire day is designed to give children happiness, relaxation, and memorable experiences outside their regular academic routine.
Bulgaria
Family gatherings and special treats
Celebrations in Bulgaria take on a warm and family-centered approach, where children are often gifted presents and treated with special meals. Families come together to appreciate the joy children bring into their lives, making the occasion feel personal and meaningful. The day is less about large public events and more about strengthening family bonds and sharing happiness at home.
Russia
Cultural events and learning experiences
Russia marks the occasion with rich cultural and educational programs held in museums, libraries, theaters, and concert halls. Children participate in games, readings, tours, and interactive sessions designed to entertain as well as educate. The emphasis is on creating a balance between fun and learning, allowing children to engage with culture and creativity in meaningful ways.
Poland and Vietnam
Outdoor fun and family time
Poland and Vietnam focus on joyful outdoor activities and family experiences that make the day memorable for children. Poland organizes picnics, competitions, tournaments, and school events filled with excitement and laughter. Vietnam, meanwhile, encourages families to spend quality time together visiting amusement parks, zoos, and museums, often accompanied by gifts and shared moments of happiness.