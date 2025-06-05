What's the story

Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is all about immersing oneself in nature to feel better.

Developed in Japan in the 1980s, it prompts people to interact with the natural environment through their senses.

Rather than hiking or jogging, shinrin-yoku is all about slowing down and staying present.

The practice has become popular globally as people look to cut stress and improve mental health by connecting with nature.