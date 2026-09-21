Add these 5 spots to your Iran itinerary
What's the story
While Iran's bustling metropolises are famous for their rich history and culture, the country's lesser-known cities also make for an interesting experience. These hidden gems give a glimpse into the daily lives and traditions of Iranians, away from the touristy crowds. Exploring these cities can be a refreshing experience for travelers looking to get an authentic taste of Iranian life. Here are some insights into these lesser-known urban centers.
#1
Discovering Kashan's historical charm
Kashan is famous for its beautiful gardens and traditional houses. The city has a number of historical sites, including the Fin Garden and Tabatabai House.
Walking through its narrow alleys, you can see how life has remained unchanged for centuries.
The local bazaars are also a great place to find handmade crafts and textiles, giving an insight into the region's artistry.
#2
Shiraz: More than just poetry
Shiraz is often associated with poetry and literature, but it has much more to offer than that.
The city is dotted with beautiful architecture and vibrant markets. One can visit Nasir al-Mulk Mosque for its stunning stained glass, or stroll through Eram Garden for some peace.
Shiraz also offers delicious local cuisine that reflects its diverse cultural influences.
#3
Yazd: A desert oasis
Yazd is a unique city located in Iran's central desert region. Famous for its windcatchers, Yazd's architecture is adapted to the hot climate.
The old town is a maze of mud-brick buildings, with narrow alleys that lead to ancient fire temples.
The city's rich cultural heritage is evident in its museums and local crafts.
#4
Isfahan's artistic heritage
Isfahan is famous for its artistic heritage, but it is not just about grand mosques or palaces.
The city has a number of artisans who continue to practice traditional crafts, such as tile-making or carpet weaving.
Visiting workshops gives you an insight into these age-old techniques that have been passed down generations.
#5
Kerman: Gateway to desert adventures
Kerman serves as a gateway to Iran's southeastern deserts but is also a destination in its own right.
The city has historical sites like Ganjali Khan Complex, and local bazaars where one can shop for spices or Persian rugs.
For adventure lovers, nearby attractions include Lut Desert's surreal landscapes or Shahdad Kalouts's natural rock formations.