These Iranian saffron snacks are a must-try
What's the story
Iranian cuisine is famous for its aromatic spices, and saffron is one of them. This golden spice is used in various dishes, adding a unique flavor and color. Saffron-infused snacks are a delightful way to experience the essence of Iranian cooking. Here are five saffron snacks that showcase the versatility and richness of this prized spice in Iranian culinary traditions.
Dish 1
Saffron rice balls
Saffron rice balls are a popular snack in Iran. They are made by mixing cooked rice with saffron, herbs, and spices.
The mixture is shaped into small balls and often served as an appetizer or side dish.
The aroma of saffron, combined with the texture of rice, makes these balls an irresistible treat for anyone who loves traditional Iranian flavors.
Dish 2
Saffron pistachio nougat
Saffron pistachio nougat is a sweet treat that marries the richness of pistachios with the delicate flavor of saffron.
This nougat is usually made by mixing sugar, honey, pistachios, and a pinch of saffron.
The result is a chewy confection that offers a perfect balance between sweetness and the earthy notes of saffron.
Dish 3
Saffron almond cookies
These cookies are an absolute delight for those who love the subtle taste of almonds and the luxurious aroma of saffron.
Made with almond flour, sugar, butter, and a hint of saffron threads, these cookies are baked until golden brown.
They make for an excellent companion with tea or coffee.
Dish 4
Saffron-infused flatbread
Flatbread infused with saffron is another popular snack option in Iran.
The dough is prepared using flour, water, yeast, salt, and a few strands of saffron dissolved in warm water.
Once baked, this flatbread has a beautiful golden hue, along with an aromatic flavor profile from the added spice.
Dish 5
Saffron yogurt dip
Saffron yogurt dip makes an excellent accompaniment to various snacks, such as vegetables or breadsticks.
To prepare it, plain yogurt is mixed with finely ground saffron threads soaked in warm milk or water beforehand.
This process releases their full flavor potential into the yogurt base itself, creating a creamy, yet flavorful dip that enhances any snack platter it accompanies.