Ireland's most scenic coastal drives: A list
What's the story
Ireland's coastal drives are the perfect way to explore the country's hidden gems. These scenic routes offer a glimpse of Ireland's natural beauty and cultural richness. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these drives promise an unforgettable experience for those looking to explore beyond the usual tourist spots. Here are some of the best coastal drives in Ireland that reveal its lesser-known treasures.
Drive 1
The Wild Atlantic Way: A journey through time
The Wild Atlantic Way is one of the longest defined coastal routes in the world. It stretches over 2,500 kilometers along Ireland's west coast.
The route takes you through charming villages, ancient ruins, and breathtaking landscapes. From the Cliffs of Moher to the Skellig Islands, this drive has it all.
It is a perfect mix of history and natural beauty, making it a must-visit for any traveler.
Drive 2
Ring of Kerry: Scenic splendor awaits
The Ring of Kerry is a 179-kilometer loop around County Kerry.
Famous for its stunning views and diverse ecosystems, this drive takes you through mountains, lakes, and coastal vistas.
The route also passes through quaint towns like Killarney and Kenmare.
Travelers can enjoy activities such as hiking, or simply soaking in the panoramic views from various lookout points along the way.
Drive 3
Causeway Coastal Route: A geological wonder
The Causeway Coastal Route is famous for its geological marvels, including the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.
This drive is dotted with unique rock formations, sandy beaches, and picturesque seaside towns like Ballycastle and Portrush.
The journey offers opportunities to explore caves, or go on guided tours explaining the area's geological significance.
Drive 4
Dingle Peninsula: A cultural odyssey
The Dingle Peninsula drive combines stunning scenery with rich cultural heritage. The route offers views of Mount Brandon and Slea Head Drive's dramatic cliffs.
The peninsula's towns, like Dingle Town, are alive with traditional music sessions in pubs, and artisan shops selling locally made crafts.
This area is perfect for those who want to experience authentic Irish culture amid breathtaking landscapes.