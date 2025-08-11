Ireland's most stunning peninsulas: A list

Ireland is home to some of the most stunning peninsulas, giving travelers an opportunity to witness the breathtaking landscape and rich cultural heritage. From rugged coastlines to serene beaches, these peninsulas are spread across different counties and give an ideal setting for exploration. Be it hiking, photography or simply soaking in the natural beauty, these regions have it all for you.

County Kerry Discovering County Kerry County Kerry is famous for its dramatic landscapes and scenic drives. The Ring of Kerry provides a 179-kilometer long circular route dotted with mountains, lakes, and coastal views. Visitors can explore Killarney National Park or take a boat trip to Skellig Michael. The Dingle Peninsula is another highlight with its charming town of Dingle and stunning Slea Head Drive.

County Cork Exploring County Cork County Cork is home to Beara Peninsula, famous for its rugged beauty and serene atmosphere. Healy Pass offers panoramic views of mountains and valleys. Tourists can also visit the colorful town of Castletownbere, or take a ferry ride to Bere Island for hiking trails and historical sites.

County Clare Venturing into County Clare County Clare's Loop Head Peninsula is famous for its stunning cliffs and the illustrious Loop Head Lighthouse. This peaceful spot is perfect for those looking for a quiet time in the lap of nature. Kilkee Beach has perfect swimming conditions, and the proximity to Carrigaholt Castle adds a hint of history to the area. The combination of natural beauty and history makes it a must-visit for anyone on the road to explore Ireland's coastlines.