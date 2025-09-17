Does getting wet in the rain cause a cold?

We all have heard that getting wet in the rains can make you catch a cold. Most of us avoid rains out of fear of falling sick, but is there any truth to this? Today, we will find out if getting wet in rains really increases your chances of catching a cold or is it just an old wives' tale.

#1 Understanding the common cold Common cold is caused by viruses, with rhinoviruses being the most common culprits. These viruses are transmitted through droplets released when a person coughs or sneezes. They can also be transmitted by touching surfaces contaminated with these viruses and then touching your face. The cold isn't directly caused by weather conditions such as rain, but by viral infections.

#2 Role of weather conditions While rain itself doesn't cause colds, weather can indirectly affect our susceptibility. Cold weather may prompt people to spend more time indoors, in close quarters, increasing the chances of virus transmission. Further, dry indoor air during the colder months can dry out nasal passages, predisposing them to the infection.

#3 Immune system factors A strong immune system does the most work when it comes to fighting off colds. Stress, lack of sleep, and poor nutrition can weaken your immunity and make you more prone to infections. Although getting wet in the rain doesn't directly affect your immunity, being out in harsh conditions without appropriate clothing might contribute indirectly (by causing stress, discomfort, etc.).