A 4-day itinerary through Italy's finest art and culture
What's the story
Italy is a treasure trove for art lovers, with history and creativity intertwined in a beautiful tapestry.
This four-day itinerary will take you through some of the most iconic and inspiring artistic sites in the country.
From Renaissance masterpieces to contemporary galleries, this journey promises an immersive experience into Italy's vibrant art scene.
Each day unveils a new facet of Italian artistry.
Florence highlights
Day 1: Discovering Florence's Renaissance gems
Start your artistic journey in Florence, the cradle of Renaissance.
Visit the Uffizi Gallery to admire the works of Botticelli and Leonardo daVinci.
Stroll through the Accademia Gallery to see Michelangelo's David from close.
Don't miss the stunning frescoes at Santa Maria Novella Church.
Spend your afternoon wandering through the historic streets, where every nook and corner show you yet another piece of art history.
Rome exploration
Day 2: Exploring Rome's artistic heritage
On day two, go to Rome, where ancient and modern art exist in perfect harmony.
Begin with a visit to the Vatican Museums to witness the Raphael Rooms and Michelangelo's ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
Head to Galleria Borghese to check out its stunning collection of sculptures and paintings by Caravaggio and Bernini.
End your day with a walk around Trastevere district, famous for its lively street art scene.
Venice Experience
Day 3: Venice's unique artistic flair
Day three brings you to Venice, famous for its distinct Gothic-Byzantine architecture.
Start at Peggy Guggenheim Collection that displays modern masterpieces by the likes of Picasso and Pollock.
Stroll through Doge's Palace with its lavish interiors decorated by Tintoretto's works.
Conclude your day by discovering Murano Island, famed for its stunning glassmaking artistry.
Milan insights
Day 4: Milan's contemporary art scene
Conclude your itinerary in Milan, focusing on contemporary creations alongside historical treasures.
Visit the Pinacoteca di Brera, featuring Italian Renaissance artworks, including Raphael's Marriage Of The Virgin painting, among others.
Also, consider visiting Fondazione Prada, which offers cutting-edge exhibitions from international artists. This provides insight into current trends within the global arts community today!