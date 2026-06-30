Try these dishes with jackfruit and cilantro
What's the story
Jackfruit and cilantro are two ingredients that can elevate vegetarian dishes with their unique flavors. Jackfruit, with its meaty texture, is a favorite among those looking for plant-based protein options. Cilantro, on the other hand, adds a fresh and zesty note to any dish. Together, they make for a delicious combination that can be used in various recipes. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight this pairing.
Dish 1
Spicy jackfruit tacos with cilantro slaw
Spicy jackfruit tacos make for a delicious twist on traditional tacos. The jackfruit is cooked with spices like cumin and paprika, giving it a rich flavor. Topped with a cilantro slaw made from cabbage, lime juice, and chopped cilantro, these tacos are both crunchy and flavorful. The combination of spicy and fresh elements makes these tacos a hit at any gathering.
Dish 2
Jackfruit curry with cilantro garnish
A hearty jackfruit curry is perfect for those who love bold flavors. The curry is prepared by simmering jackfruit in coconut milk with spices like turmeric and coriander. Fresh cilantro is added as a garnish to enhance the aroma and taste of the dish. This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads, making it a versatile meal option.
Dish 3
Grilled jackfruit skewers with cilantro marinade
Grilled jackfruit skewers are perfect for outdoor barbecues or family dinners. The skewers are marinated in a mixture of olive oil, lime juice, garlic, and chopped cilantro before grilling. This marinade infuses the fruit with flavor while keeping it tender on the grill. These skewers make for an appetizing starter or side dish.
Dish 4
Jackfruit stir-fry with cilantro sauce
A quick jackfruit stir-fry becomes an exciting meal when paired with a flavorful cilantro sauce. The sauce is made by blending fresh cilantro with soy sauce, ginger, and garlic, creating an aromatic finish for the dish. Tossed with stir-fried vegetables such as bell peppers and broccoli, the shredded jackfruit is cooked until tender yet firm enough to hold its texture, resulting in a vibrant and satisfying meal.
Dish 5
Sweet-and-sour jackfruit bowls topped with fresh cilantro
Sweet-and-sour bowls featuring tender chunks of cooked ripe green bananas (or plantains, if preferred) mixed with caramelized onions and served over fluffy grains such as quinoa or couscous. The dish is then generously topped with finely chopped cilantro leaves, adding a fresh and vibrant finish.