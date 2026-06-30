Follow this guide

Try these dishes with jackfruit and cilantro

By Simran Jeet 03:17 pm Jun 30, 202603:17 pm

What's the story

Jackfruit and cilantro are two ingredients that can elevate vegetarian dishes with their unique flavors. Jackfruit, with its meaty texture, is a favorite among those looking for plant-based protein options. Cilantro, on the other hand, adds a fresh and zesty note to any dish. Together, they make for a delicious combination that can be used in various recipes. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight this pairing.