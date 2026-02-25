5 recipes to try with jackfruit seed flour
Jackfruit seed flour is becoming a popular gluten-free alternative in kitchens around the world. Not only does it provide a unique texture, but it also comes packed with nutrients. This versatile flour can be used in a variety of recipes, adding a nutty flavor and thickening properties to dishes. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the potential of jackfruit seed flour, making it an exciting addition to your culinary repertoire.
Jackfruit seed flour pancakes
Jackfruit seed flour pancakes make for a delicious breakfast option. Mix one cup of jackfruit seed flour with two tablespoons of sugar, one teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Add water gradually until you get a smooth batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are not just tasty but also packed with fiber.
Nutritious jackfruit seed flour bread
To make nutritious bread using jackfruit seed flour, mix two cups of the flour with one cup of water, one tablespoon of yeast, and half a teaspoon each of salt and sugar. Knead the dough well and let it rise for about an hour before baking at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. This bread is perfect for sandwiches or as an accompaniment to soups.
Savory jackfruit seed flour flatbreads
Savory flatbreads made from jackfruit seed flour can be enjoyed with dips or as a side dish. Combine one cup of jackfruit seed flour with half a cup of water, some chopped herbs (like cilantro or parsley), and spices (like cumin or coriander). Roll out small rounds and cook them on a skillet until they puff up slightly.
Thickening soups with jackfruit seed flour
Jackfruit seed flour can be used as an effective thickener for soups and stews. Simply mix two tablespoons of the flour with cold water to form a slurry before adding it to your simmering soup pot. Stir continuously until the desired thickness is achieved without altering the flavor profile significantly.
Baking cookies using jackfruit seed flour
For delicious cookies using this unique ingredient, cream together half a cup each of butter and sugar, then add half a cup each of brown sugar and vanilla extract. Gradually incorporate two cups worth of sifted jackfruit seed flour, mixing thoroughly before dropping spoonfuls onto a baking sheet. Bake at a preheated oven temperature of 175 degrees Celsius for about 12 minutes.