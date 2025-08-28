Jackfruit v/s breadfruit: Comparing their nutrition

Jackfruit and breadfruit are popular tropical fruits, thanks to their distinct flavors and nutritional profiles. Despite being a part of the same Moraceae family, both fruits differ tremendously when it comes to nutrition. Knowing these differences can help you choose a fruit according to your health needs. Here are the nutritional benefits of jackfruit and breadfruit, including vitamins, minerals, fiber content, and calories.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Jackfruit is abundant in vitamin C, offering approximately 23% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. It also has moderate amounts of vitamin A. On the other hand, breadfruit has a different profile with more vitamin B complex, especially thiamine (B1) and niacin (B3). These vitamins serve essential functions in energy metabolism and keeping your skin healthy. While both fruits enhance your health through vitamins, they serve different nutritional requirements.

#2 Mineral composition differences When it comes to minerals, jackfruit is a great source of potassium, which promotes heart health by regulating blood pressure levels. It also has magnesium and calcium but in lesser amounts. Breadfruit, however, takes the cake with its higher iron content, which is important for transporting oxygen in the blood. It also offers more phosphorus than jackfruit, which helps with bone health.

#3 Fiber content analysis Fiber is an essential element for good digestive health. Jackfruit has about 1.5 grams of fiber per 100 grams serving, which aids in regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. Meanwhile, breadfruit provides a bit more fiber (around four grams) per similar serving size, making it an ideal option for people looking for more dietary fiber.