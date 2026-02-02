These styles go well with jacquard dresses

Jacquard dresses are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their rich patterns and textures. These dresses are perfect for the season, providing warmth and style. They are made from a special weaving technique that creates intricate designs on the fabric. This article explores five stylish ways to wear jacquard dresses this winter, giving you ideas on how to stay fashionable while embracing the cold.

Tip 1 Pair with knee-high boots Knee-high boots make for a perfect match with jacquard dresses in winter. This combination gives you a chic look while keeping your legs warm. Choose neutral-colored boots to let the dress take center stage, or go for bold hues for an eye-catching contrast. This pairing is ideal for both casual outings and more formal events, making it a versatile option in your winter wardrobe.

Tip 2 Layer with a tailored coat A tailored coat is an ideal layer over a jacquard dress during the colder months. It adds sophistication and warmth to your outfit without compromising on style. Opt for coats in solid colors like black or navy to keep the focus on the intricate patterns of the dress. This combination is perfect for office wear or elegant evening occasions.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Accessorize with statement belts Statement belts can add definition and flair to jacquard dresses this winter. By cinching the waist, they create an hourglass silhouette while adding an element of interest to the outfit. Choose belts with unique buckles or textures that complement the dress's design. This accessory works well with both short and long-sleeved versions of jacquard dresses.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Combine with textured tights Textured tights are perfect for adding warmth and style to jacquard dresses in winter. They come in various patterns like polka dots or stripes, adding depth to your look without clashing with the dress's intricate design. Pick tights in muted shades that go well with your dress's color palette, making sure you stay cozy all season long.