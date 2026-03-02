Jaggery lovers, these recipes are for you!

Jaggery, a traditional sweetener, is loved for its rich flavor and health benefits. Unlike refined sugar, jaggery retains essential nutrients like iron and magnesium. It is commonly used in various recipes to add depth and sweetness. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of jaggery in everyday cooking. From desserts to beverages, these dishes showcase how jaggery can elevate your culinary creations.

Dish 1 Sweet jaggery rice delight Sweet jaggery rice is a comforting dish that combines rice with the natural sweetness of jaggery. To make this, cook rice until soft and mix it with melted jaggery. Add cardamom powder for aroma and garnish with nuts like almonds or cashews for crunch. This simple yet satisfying dish can be enjoyed as a dessert or a side dish during meals.

Dish 2 Jaggery infused tea Jaggery infused tea offers a warm, soothing drink that is perfect for any time of the day. To prepare this tea, boil water with ginger slices and tea leaves. Once brewed, strain the mixture and add grated jaggery according to taste preference. Stir well until dissolved completely before serving hot. This drink not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also provides health benefits from ginger and jaggery.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Traditional jaggery cookies Traditional jaggery cookies are an excellent alternative to regular cookies, minus the refined sugar. Mix flour, baking soda, and spices like cinnamon in a bowl. In another bowl, cream butter with melted jaggery before combining both mixtures into dough form. Shape into small rounds on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake until golden brown at 180 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Nutty jaggery bars Nutty jaggery bars make for an ideal snack option loaded with energy-boosting ingredients such as nuts and seeds. Start by roasting your choice of nuts lightly. Then, mix them with melted butter and syrup made from boiling water mixed with powdered form of unrefined cane sugar, popularly known as jaggery. Spread evenly onto a greased tray, cool, cut, and enjoy!