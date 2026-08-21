Jain sev khamani: A flavorful street-style breakfast
What's the story
Jain sev khamani is a popular street-style breakfast dish that combines the flavors of sev and khamani deliciously. This dish is famous for its spicy and tangy taste, making it a favorite among street food lovers. The combination of soft khamani and crispy sev gives a unique texture that is loved by many. Here's all about this delightful breakfast option.
#1
Ingredients used in Jain sev khamani
The key ingredients of Jain sev khamani are gram flour, turmeric, mustard seeds, green chilies, and sugar.
While gram flour forms the base of the khamani, turmeric adds color and flavor.
Mustard seeds give a nice crunch when tempered with oil.
Green chilies add heat to the dish, while sugar balances the spices with sweetness.
#2
Preparation method explained
To prepare Jain sev khamani, gram flour is first steamed to make a soft, cake-like texture. Once cooled, it is crumbled into small pieces.
The crumbled khamani is then mixed with spices like turmeric and green chilies for flavoring.
The mixture is topped with sev for added crunchiness before serving.
#3
Serving suggestions for best taste
Jain sev khamani is best served hot with chutneys like coriander or tamarind chutney for added flavor.
Garnishing it with fresh coriander leaves enhances its aroma further.
It can be enjoyed as a breakfast option or as an evening snack with tea or coffee.
#4
Nutritional benefits of the dish
This dish not only satisfies taste buds but also provides some nutritional benefits owing to its ingredients.
Gram flour is high in protein, making it a good source of energy throughout the day.
The spices used also have digestive benefits, making it easier to digest other meals consumed during the day.