Architectural gems: Must-see havelis in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer , the "Golden City," features awe-inspiring sandstone havelis that reflect an architectural brilliance from the past. Built by affluent merchants, these intricately carved mansions speak volumes about the city's cultural heritage. A visit to these havelis lets you witness the lavish lifestyle and artistic finesse of ancient India. You can admire the detailed facades, ornate balconies, and exquisite interiors make these structures timeless gems.

#1 Patwon Ki Haveli: A cluster of elegance Patwon Ki Haveli is among the most iconic landmarks of Jaisalmer. This group of five havelis was built by Guman Chand Patwa in 1805 for his sons. The detailed carvings on its yellow sandstone facade are a sight to behold. Within, you can see rooms decorated with stunning frescoes and mirror work. The haveli also features a museum displaying artifacts of Jaisalmer's history.

#2 Nathmal Ki Haveli: A blend of styles Nathmal Ki Haveli is unique for its spectacular combination of Rajput and Islamic architectural styles. Constructed in the late 19th century by two architect-brothers, this haveli has symmetrical designs despite being built from opposite ends. The exterior has intricate stone carvings with flora and fauna motifs, while inside, you can see stunning paintings made from natural colors.

#3 Salim Singh Ki Haveli: An architectural marvel Salim Singh Ki Haveli is famous for its unique architecture with peacock-shaped brackets supporting arched balconies (called jharokhas). Constructed in the early 18th century by Salim Singh Mahto - then prime minister under Maharaja Rawal Gaj Singh II - this haveli displays an amazing blend of Mughal influence with traditional Rajasthani features like latticed windows (jali) which let in cool breezes into rooms even in hot summers.