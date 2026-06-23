4 delicious ways to eat jalebi for breakfast
What's the story
Jalebi, the iconic Indian sweet, is a staple in breakfast street food across the country. Its crispy texture and syrupy sweetness make it a favorite among many. Made from fermented batter and soaked in sugar syrup, jalebi is often paired with other dishes to make a wholesome breakfast. Here's a look at how jalebi is relished in different parts of India.
#1
Jalebi with milk: A classic combination
In many regions of India, jalebi is paired with milk for breakfast. The creamy texture of milk balances the sweetness of jalebi. This combination is especially famous in North India, where it is commonly eaten during the winter months. The cold milk also helps to tone down the heat from spicy street foods eaten earlier.
#2
Jalebi and rabri: A rich delight
In some parts of India, jalebi is served with rabri, a thickened milk dessert flavored with cardamom and saffron. This rich combination elevates the taste of jalebi by adding layers of flavor and creaminess. Rabri's richness complements jalebi's crispiness, making it an irresistible option for those looking for indulgence in their breakfast.
#3
Jalebi with curd: A refreshing twist
In Western India, jalebi is often served with curd or yogurt as part of a traditional breakfast. The tangy taste of curd cuts through the sweetness of the syrup-soaked jalebis, giving a refreshing twist to this classic dish. This combination not only makes for a delicious meal but also helps with digestion due to the probiotics present in curd.
#4
Jalebi and poha: A savory-sweet duo
In Central India, jalebi is commonly paired with poha, which is a flattened rice dish cooked with turmeric and mustard seeds, usually eaten for breakfast. The savory poha provides a perfect contrast to the sweet jalebis, making for a balanced meal that satiates different taste buds at once. This combo is ideal for those who love both savory and sweet flavors in their morning meals.