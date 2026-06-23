4 delicious ways to eat jalebi for breakfast

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Jalebi and poha: A savory-sweet duo

In Central India, jalebi is commonly paired with poha, which is a flattened rice dish cooked with turmeric and mustard seeds, usually eaten for breakfast. The savory poha provides a perfect contrast to the sweet jalebis, making for a balanced meal that satiates different taste buds at once. This combo is ideal for those who love both savory and sweet flavors in their morning meals.