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Japan's stunning tea plantations: A list

By Simran Jeet 03:49 pm Jun 26, 202603:49 pm

What's the story

Japan is famous for its tea culture, and its tea plantations are some of the most peaceful places to visit. Away from the hustle and bustle of cities, these plantations offer a serene escape into nature. The lush green fields, traditional methods of cultivation, and the calm atmosphere make for an ideal retreat for peace-seekers. Here are some of Japan's best-kept secrets for those looking to unwind in tranquil surroundings.