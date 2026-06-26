Japan's stunning tea plantations: A list
What's the story
Japan is famous for its tea culture, and its tea plantations are some of the most peaceful places to visit. Away from the hustle and bustle of cities, these plantations offer a serene escape into nature. The lush green fields, traditional methods of cultivation, and the calm atmosphere make for an ideal retreat for peace-seekers. Here are some of Japan's best-kept secrets for those looking to unwind in tranquil surroundings.
Uji
Uji's historic tea fields
Uji, near Kyoto, is famous for its historic tea fields. The region has been producing high-quality green tea for centuries. Visitors can take a stroll through the scenic plantations, learn about traditional cultivation techniques, and sample some of the finest teas. The peaceful environment makes it a perfect spot for meditation or simply soaking in nature's beauty.
Shizuoka
Shizuoka's expansive plantations
Shizuoka Prefecture is home to Japan's largest tea-producing area. The vast plantations here provide ample space to explore on foot or by bike. Tourists can witness the entire tea-making process from plucking leaves to brewing them into a cup of green tea. The region's mild climate ensures that the fields remain lush all year round, making it an ideal destination for peace-seekers.
Kagoshima
Kagoshima's volcanic soil teas
Kagoshima Prefecture is famous for its unique volcanic soil, which lends a distinct flavor to its teas. The plantations are surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, including views of active volcanoes and pristine coastlines. Visitors can participate in guided tours that explain how volcanic soil impacts the flavor profile of different teas, while enjoying the tranquil setting.
Nara
Nara's ancient tea traditions
Nara Prefecture has ancient tea traditions that date back over 1,000 years. The region's historic plantations are maintained with traditional methods that have been passed down generations. Tourists can visit these sites to learn about ancient practices, such as shade-growing techniques used to enhance flavor profiles, while enjoying peaceful walks through the verdant fields.