How to give your garden a stunning Japanese makeover
What's the story
Japanese gardening is famous for its calm and beautiful nature, with elements that are both practical and philosophical. These gardens are not just about beauty, but also about creating a space for peace and reflection. The elements of Japanese gardening can be easily added to your own garden to bring in a sense of calm and harmony. Here are five key elements that make Japanese gardens unique.
Tip 1
Zen rock gardens
Zen rock gardens, or karesansui, are a quintessential part of Japanese gardening. They use rocks and gravel to mimic the sea and islands.
The gravel is raked to represent waves, bringing in a meditative element.
These gardens are low-maintenance and promote mindfulness through their simplicity.
Tip 2
Water features
Water features are also an important part of Japanese gardens, symbolizing purity and tranquility.
Ponds or streams can be added to reflect the surrounding landscape or house koi fish for added life.
The sound of flowing water adds to the peaceful atmosphere of the garden.
Tip 3
Stone lanterns
Stone lanterns, or toro, are traditional elements in Japanese gardens. They provide illumination at night and add an aesthetic appeal during the day.
Usually made from natural stones, these lanterns come in various designs that reflect different historical periods of Japanese architecture.
Tip 4
Pathways made of natural materials
Pathways in Japanese gardens are made from natural materials such as stones or gravel.
They guide visitors through the garden while seamlessly blending in with the environment.
These pathways encourage slow walking, allowing one to take in the beauty of the garden at their own pace.
Tip 5
Pruned trees and shrubs
The art of pruning trees and shrubs is essential to keep the desired shape and size in Japanese gardens.
This technique, called niwaki, requires skill and patience to mimic nature's forms.
The result is a visually stunning landscape that highlights the beauty of each plant, while maintaining harmony within the garden.