Japanese plums are a great source of vitamin C

5 health benefits of Japanese plums

By Simran Jeet 10:12 am Jul 03, 202610:12 am

What's the story

Japanese plums, or ume, are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients that can elevate your health. These small fruits are loaded with vitamins and minerals that can do wonders for your well-being. From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, Japanese plums have a lot to offer. Here are some surprising health benefits of including these fruits in your diet.