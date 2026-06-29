Java plum is loaded with antioxidants

Amazing health benefits of Java plum

By Simran Jeet 11:46 am Jun 29, 202611:46 am

What's the story

Java plum, popularly known as jamun, is a tropical fruit loved for its unique taste and health benefits. The fruit, which is dark purple, is packed with nutrients that can promote overall well-being. From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, Java plum has a lot to offer. Here are some of the health benefits of this amazing fruit.