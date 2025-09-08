5 delicious tofu variations you must try

Tofu, the versatile plant-based protein, tends to absorb flavors of the ingredients it's cooked with. Despite being famous for its blandness, tofu can make a tasty dish with the right infusions. By playing around with different herbs, spices, and sauces, you can take your tofu dishes to the next level. Here are some unique ways to infuse exciting flavors into your tofu that will blow your mind.

Tip 1 Citrus zest and herbs Infusing tofu with citrus zest and fresh herbs can create a refreshing flavor profile. Start by marinating tofu in lemon or lime juice mixed with chopped herbs like basil or cilantro. The acidity from the citrus helps to tenderize the tofu while imparting a bright flavor. This combination works well in salads or as a topping for grain bowls.

Tip 2 Spicy sriracha marinade For all the spice lovers out there, try marinating tofu in sriracha sauce with soy sauce and garlic. This spicy marinade gives a depth and intensity to the otherwise mild-flavored tofu. Let the tofu soak these flavors for a minimum of thirty minutes and then cook it on high heat for a crispy texture.

Tip 3 Sweet soy glaze A sweet soy glaze can add an umami-rich sweetness to your tofu dishes. Just mix soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and sesame oil to make this glaze. Coat the pieces of tofu evenly before baking or pan-frying them till caramelized on the outside but tender inside.

Tip 4 Smoky paprika rub Smoky paprika rubs give an earthy flavor that complements grilled/roasted dishes. Mix smoked paprika powder along with cumin powder and salt as seasoning for cubed pieces of firm-pressed tofu; then grill them over medium-high heat until they develop charred edges without losing their moisture content inside.