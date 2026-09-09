Never tried sunchokes? Start with these recipes
What's the story
Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes, are a versatile root vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. With their nutty flavor and crunchy texture, they make an excellent addition to vegetarian meals. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the unique qualities of Jerusalem artichokes. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this intriguing vegetable.
Dish 1
Creamy Jerusalem artichoke soup
A creamy Jerusalem artichoke soup is perfect for those chilly days.
Sauté some onions and garlic in olive oil, add sliced Jerusalem artichokes and vegetable broth, and let it simmer until tender.
Blend until smooth for a velvety texture. Season with salt, pepper, and thyme for added flavor.
Serve hot with crusty bread for a comforting meal.
Dish 2
Roasted Jerusalem artichokes with herbs
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of Jerusalem artichokes.
Simply toss them with olive oil, rosemary, and thyme before roasting in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
This simple, yet flavorful dish makes an excellent side or can be enjoyed as a snack on its own.
Dish 3
Jerusalem artichoke salad with lemon dressing
For a refreshing salad, thinly slice Jerusalem artichokes and toss them with mixed greens, such as arugula or spinach.
Add cherry tomatoes and cucumber slices for extra crunch.
Drizzle over a lemon dressing made from fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to enhance the flavors of the vegetables.
Dish 4
Jerusalem artichoke gratin
A Jerusalem artichoke gratin is an elegant way to showcase this root vegetable's versatility.
Layer thinly sliced artichokes in a baking dish with cream or plant-based milk mixed with grated cheese, or nutritional yeast for a vegan option.
Bake until bubbling and golden brown on top for a rich, satisfying dish.
Dish 5
Stir-fried Jerusalem artichokes with vegetables
Stir-frying Jerusalem artichokes with other vegetables makes for a quick, nutritious meal.
Start by heating sesame oil in a pan, then add sliced artichokes, bell peppers, and broccoli florets.
Cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until everything is tender yet crisp.
Season with soy sauce and serve immediately for maximum freshness.