Like Jerusalem artichokes or sunchokes? Try these recipes

Jerusalem artichokes, commonly known as sunchokes, are a versatile root vegetable that can be used in a range of dishes. With their nutty flavor and crunchy texture, they make an interesting addition to any meal. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the unique qualities of Jerusalem artichokes. From soups to salads, these dishes will give you a new appreciation for this unusual vegetable.

Dish 1 Creamy Jerusalem artichoke soup This comforting soup is perfect for chilly days. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add peeled and chopped Jerusalem artichokes along with vegetable broth. Simmer until the artichokes are tender, then blend until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and a splash of lemon juice for brightness. Serve hot with crusty bread.

Dish 2 Roasted Jerusalem artichoke salad Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of Jerusalem artichokes. Toss halved artichokes with olive oil, salt, and pepper; roast at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown. Mix with arugula or spinach leaves, cherry tomatoes, and a simple vinaigrette made from balsamic vinegar and mustard.

Dish 3 Jerusalem artichoke gratin delight For a hearty side dish, try making a gratin with Jerusalem artichokes. Thinly slice the artichokes and layer them in a baking dish with cream, grated cheese (like Gruyere or Parmesan), salt, and pepper. Top with more cheese before baking at 180 degrees Celsius until bubbly and golden brown.

Dish 4 Stir-fried Jerusalem artichokes with herbs Stir-frying Jerusalem artichokes is a quick way to enjoy their crisp texture. Slice them thinly and toss in a hot pan with olive oil, minced garlic, thyme leaves, salt, and pepper. Cook until lightly browned but still crunchy. Serve as an accompaniment to grilled vegetables or tofu.