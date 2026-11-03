Jewelry loans in India: 5 must-know facts
What's the story
Jewelry loans are becoming increasingly popular in India as a quick and easy way to access funds. These loans let you keep your gold or diamond jewelry as collateral, giving you the money without selling your precious items. The process is usually simple, with minimal paperwork, and quick disbursal times. Here are five things you should know about jewelry loans in India, if you're considering this option.
#1
Understanding collateral value
The value of the collateral is the most important factor in determining the loan amount.
Lenders evaluate the purity and weight of the gold or diamonds to determine how much you can borrow.
Usually, you can get up to 75% of the market value of the pledged jewelry.
Knowing how your jewelry's value is calculated can help you make informed decisions about how much to borrow.
#2
Interest rates and fees
Interest rates on jewelry loans vary from lender to lender, but they are generally lower than personal loan rates.
They can range from 10% to 20% per annum, depending on factors such as loan amount and tenure.
Apart from interest, some lenders may charge processing fees or valuation charges. It is important to understand all costs involved before taking a loan.
#3
Loan tenure options
Jewelry loans usually come with flexible tenure options, ranging from a few months to a few years.
Shorter tenures would mean higher monthly EMIs, but lower total interest paid over time.
Longer tenures would mean lower monthly payments, but higher overall interest costs.
Borrowers should choose a tenure that best fits their repayment capacity and financial goals.
#4
Repayment flexibility
Many lenders also offer flexible repayment options for jewelry loans, including monthly EMIs or bullet repayments at the end of the tenure.
Some even allow partial prepayments without any penalty charges, which can help reduce the outstanding principal amount and interest burden over time.
Understanding these options can help borrowers manage their repayments better.
Tip 5
Impact on credit score
Taking out a jewelry loan may not directly impact your credit score, as long as you repay it timely.
However, defaulting could negatively affect your score, making future credit applications harder.
It's important to assess your repayment capacity before borrowing to avoid potential financial strain.