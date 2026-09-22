Jhalmuri: The spicy Bengali snack you need to try
What's the story
Jhalmuri is a popular Bengali snack that combines puffed rice with an array of spices and ingredients for a quick yet flavorful dish. This dish is not only easy to prepare but also offers a unique taste profile that is loved by many. The combination of textures and flavors makes it an interesting choice for anyone looking to explore traditional Bengali cuisine. Here is what you need to know about this delightful Bengali snack.
#1
Ingredients for perfect jhalmuri
To prepare jhalmuri, you need puffed rice as the base ingredient.
Other ingredients include mustard oil, green chilies, chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, peanuts, and a mix of spices like salt and chaat masala.
These ingredients come together to create a balanced flavor profile that is both spicy and tangy.
#2
Preparation steps simplified
Start by lightly roasting the puffed rice in a pan until it is crisp.
In a bowl, mix chopped onions, tomatoes, and cucumber with green chilies according to your spice tolerance. Add peanuts for crunchiness.
Drizzle mustard oil over the mixture and season with salt and chaat masala to taste.
Toss everything together gently so that the spices coat every grain evenly.
#3
Variations across regions
While jhalmuri has its roots in Bengal, different regions have their own versions, with slight variations in ingredients or preparation methods.
Some may add boiled potatoes or sliced bananas for added texture or sweetness.
Others might use different types of nuts or seeds, depending on local availability.
#4
Health benefits of jhalmuri
Jhalmuri is not just tasty but also healthy, as it is low in calories and high in fiber, thanks to the use of puffed rice and fresh veggies.
The healthy fats from mustard oil and nuts make it good for your heart.
Plus, the spices used in it can help with digestion and metabolism, making it a healthy option for breakfast or snacks.