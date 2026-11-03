How to make authentic Bengali jhalmuri at home
What's the story
Jhalmuri is a popular snack known for its crunchy texture and spicy, tangy flavors. Made with puffed rice, fresh vegetables, roasted peanuts, and a blend of spices, this snack is simple to prepare at home. Mustard oil gives it its distinctive aroma and taste. Here's how you can make authentic Bengali-style jhalmuri using everyday ingredients.
#1
Gather the ingredients
To make Bengali jhalmuri, you need four cups of puffed rice, one finely chopped onion, one chopped tomato, one or two green chilies, and a small boiled potato cut into cubes.
Keep some roasted peanuts, chopped cucumber, fresh coriander leaves, and lemon juice ready.
You will also need mustard oil, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, black salt, and regular salt.
#2
Prepare the spice mixture
The spice mixture gives jhalmuri its signature spicy and tangy flavor.
In a small bowl, combine roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, black salt, and regular salt. Add a little lemon juice and mix well.
You can adjust the quantities according to your taste. Keep the mixture aside while you prepare the remaining ingredients.
#3
Mix the ingredients
Take a large mixing bowl and add the puffed rice, chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, boiled potato, and green chilies.
Add the roasted peanuts and chopped coriander leaves.
Sprinkle the prepared spice mixture over everything. Drizzle mustard oil on top. Mix thoroughly so the puffed rice and vegetables are evenly coated with the spices and oil.
#4
Toss and serve immediately
Give the mixture one final toss to combine all the ingredients.
Taste and adjust the salt, spices, or lemon juice if needed.
You can also add a little more mustard oil for a stronger flavor.
Transfer the jhalmuri to serving bowls and garnish with extra coriander leaves and roasted peanuts. Serve immediately to enjoy its signature crunch before the puffed rice turns soft.