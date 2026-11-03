How to make authentic Bengali jhalmuri at home

To make Bengali jhalmuri, you need four cups of puffed rice, one finely chopped onion, one chopped tomato, one or two green chilies, and a small boiled potato cut into cubes.

Keep some roasted peanuts, chopped cucumber, fresh coriander leaves, and lemon juice ready.

You will also need mustard oil, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, black salt, and regular salt.