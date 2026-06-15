Jicama is loaded with fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full

Add crunch and flavor to salads with jicama and lime

By Vinita Jain 08:55 am Jun 15, 202608:55 am

What's the story

Jicama and lime make for an excellent combination to add a refreshing twist to your salads. The crisp texture of jicama goes well with the tangy zest of lime, making for a delightful meal. This duo is not just tasty but also healthy, adding essential nutrients to your diet. Here are some ways to use jicama and lime in salads, making them more delicious and nutritious.