How to make crispy jicama fries at home
What's the story
Jicama fries make for a crunchy, healthy alternative to regular potato fries. With a sweet and nutty flavor, jicama is a root vegetable that is low in calories and high in fiber. Unlike regular fries, which are usually deep-fried, jicama fries can be baked to make them even healthier. Here's how you can enjoy jicama fries without compromising on taste or health.
#1
Choosing the right jicama
Choosing the right jicama is the key to making delicious fries.
Pick firm, smooth-skinned jicamas without any blemishes or soft spots.
The size doesn't matter much, but smaller ones tend to be sweeter.
When you cut into it, the flesh should be crisp and juicy.
Avoid any that feel spongy or have an off-putting smell.
#2
Preparing jicama for frying
Start by peeling off the tough outer skin of the jicama with a vegetable peeler.
Once peeled, slice it into thin strips resembling traditional French fries.
The thickness of the slices will determine how crispy they become when baked; thinner slices will yield crispier results, while thicker ones will be more tender inside.
#3
Seasoning your fries
Seasoning is key to making your jicama fries delicious.
Toss the cut strips in olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and any other spices you like.
Garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper are some popular options.
These spices can amp up the flavor without adding any extra calories, making your dish tastier and healthier at the same time.
#4
Baking techniques for crispiness
To make sure your jicama fries are crispy, preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius).
Spread the seasoned jicama strips in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for about 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and crispy on the edges.