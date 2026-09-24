What can you make with jicama? Try these dishes
What's the story
Jicama, a crunchy root vegetable, is taking the culinary world by storm with its versatility and health benefits. Native to Mexico, jicama has a mild flavor that goes well with a variety of dishes. From salads to stir-fries, this root can be used in many ways to add texture and nutrition to your meals. Here are five innovative dishes that showcase the unique qualities of jicama.
Dish 1
Jicama and mango salad
A refreshing salad of jicama and mango is the perfect combination of sweet and savory.
The crispiness of jicama goes perfectly with the juicy mango, making it an ideal dish for warm weather.
Toss in some lime juice, cilantro, and chili powder for an added kick.
This salad not only tastes good but also gives you vitamin C and fiber.
Dish 2
Stir-fried jicama with bell peppers
Stir-frying jicama with bell peppers makes for a colorful and nutritious dish.
Slice the jicama into thin strips and saute with bell peppers in olive oil. Add soy sauce and ginger for flavoring.
This quick stir-fry retains the crunchiness of jicama, while adding the sweetness of bell peppers, making it a perfect side dish or light meal.
Dish 3
Jicama tacos with black beans
For a twist on traditional tacos, use jicama slices as the shells instead of tortillas.
Fill them with black beans, avocado slices, and diced tomatoes for a hearty filling.
The natural crunchiness of jicama makes it an excellent substitute for tortillas while keeping the calorie count low.
Dish 4
Jicama fries with spicy dip
Jicama fries are an innovative take on regular fries without the guilt of potatoes.
Cut jicama into fry shapes, and bake until crispy.
Serve with a spicy dip made from yogurt mixed with sriracha sauce or any hot sauce of your choice for an exciting snack or side dish.
Dish 5
Pickled jicamas as condiments
Pickling enhances the flavor profile of jicamas by adding tanginess to their natural sweetness.
Slice them thinly before immersing them in vinegar brine with sugar, salt, and spices like mustard seeds or peppercorns.
These pickled jicamas serve as excellent condiments, elevating sandwiches, burgers, and salads with their zesty notes.
They provide a delightful contrast to other ingredients, making every bite a flavorful experience.