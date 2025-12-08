Jogging v/s circuit training: Which is better for metabolism?

Jogging and circuit training are two popular workout regimes that promise to boost metabolism. While jogging is a steady-state cardio exercise, circuit training involves a series of exercises performed in quick succession. Both have their own benefits and can be effective in boosting metabolic rate. Here, we take a look at the differences between jogging and circuit training, and how they can help you boost your metabolism.

#1 Steady-state cardio benefits Jogging is a form of steady-state cardio that keeps your heart rate up for a longer duration. This can help burn calories and improve cardiovascular health. The rhythmic nature of jogging helps in building endurance and can be a great way to relieve stress. For those looking for a low-impact workout that can be easily incorporated into their daily routine, jogging is an excellent choice.

#2 Circuit training dynamics Circuit training involves performing different exercises with little to no rest in between. This keeps your heart rate up and boosts your calorie burn even after the workout is over. Circuit training can be customized to include different types of exercises such as strength training, flexibility, and balance. This makes it a versatile option for those looking to improve their overall fitness levels.

#3 Caloric burn comparison Both jogging and circuit training can help you burn calories effectively, but they do so in different ways. Jogging usually burns more calories during the workout because of its steady-state nature. On the other hand, circuit training may result in higher post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), which means you'll continue to burn calories even after you're done working out.