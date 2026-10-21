Jogging or stair climbing? Which is better for your heart
What's the story
Jogging and stair climbing are two popular forms of exercise that can boost heart health. Both activities have their own benefits and can be easily included in your daily routine. While jogging is a low-impact cardio workout, stair climbing builds strength and endurance. Knowing the differences between the two can help you choose the right exercise for your heart health goals.
#1
Benefits of jogging for heart health
Jogging is a great aerobic exercise that increases heart rate and improves cardiovascular health.
It strengthens the heart muscles, improves blood circulation, and lowers the risk of heart disease.
Jogging regularly can also help maintain a healthy weight by burning calories effectively.
Further, it releases endorphins, which improve mood and reduce stress levels.
#2
Stair climbing: A strength-building cardio
Stair climbing is a high-intensity workout that combines cardio and strength training. It targets major muscle groups such as legs and core, while also giving a good cardiovascular workout.
This exercise increases metabolism and helps burn calories quickly.
Stair climbing also improves lung capacity by demanding more oxygen intake during the workout.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
When it comes to burning calories, both jogging and stair climbing are effective, but vary in intensity.
On average, a person weighing around 70 kg burns around 300 calories in 30 minutes of moderate jogging.
On the other hand, stair climbing can burn roughly 450 calories in the same duration, owing to its high-intensity nature.
#4
Choosing based on personal goals
Your choice between jogging and stair climbing depends on your fitness goals and preferences.
If you want to build endurance and enjoy outdoor activities, jogging may be your best bet.
If you want to build strength while getting a good cardiovascular workout indoors or at home, stair climbing is ideal.